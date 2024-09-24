Sucker Punch and PlayStation Studios have made the big announcement of the closure of the State of Play just ended: with a short trailer that gave us a preview of the protagonists and settings, the project was revealed to the public Ghost of Yotei.

The title, which will have a female protagonist, has not been shown directly in gameplay scenes: we will surely have the opportunity to see them in the next trailers, as The title is scheduled for release in 2025.

Not much information has been revealed about the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, one of the most interesting products to land on PS4: all we know is that the wolf will have a fundamental role more than ever in this adventure full of fighting and (of course) spectacular Japanese landscapes.

Let’s read more information about the plot directly from a press release published by Sucker Punch:

While we don’t want to delve into the story details any further, we can reveal that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of ​​Japan now known as Hokkaido. In 1603, this area was outside of Japan’s dominion and was filled with endless grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans that once roamed Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story that we can’t wait to tell.

Sucker Punch has stated that it has in store new information which he intends to make public in the coming months.

