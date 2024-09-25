Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch Productions have thrilled fans with the announcement that Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025. The official announcement from Andrew Goldfarb, Head of Communications at Sucker Punch, is enthusiastic: “We are grateful for the success of Ghost of Tsushima and can’t wait for all of you to experience Ghost of Yotei in 2025,” he said. The announcement trailer offers a first look at the new game world, set in a different era than its predecessor. While plot details are still scarce, the first images show a snowy setting and a protagonist who appears to share the same fighting spirit as Jin Sakai.

Ghost of Tsushima has a heavy legacy after selling ten million copies, but Sucker Punch seems ready to rise to the challenge. “With Ghost of Yotei, we want to push the boundaries of what we accomplished with the first game,” said creative director Nate Fox. “We’re creating an even more immersive and emotional experience that will transport players to an epic new chapter in the history of feudal Japan.”