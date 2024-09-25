At the end of tonight’s State of Play Sony Interactive Entertainment And sucker Punch they announced Ghost of Yotei. The title will be available during 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5. In this new chapter of the franchise “Ghost“we will take on the role of Atsubut the reasons that will push her to venture to the slopes of Mount Yōtei remain shrouded in mystery.

The game will be set beyond 300 years after the ending of Ghost of Tsushimaand the software house wanted to maintain the pillars that made the title so popular among players: living an adventure in the shoes of a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, the freedom to freely explore the game world and accentuate the natural beauty of the settings.

While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the announcement trailer of the game. Enjoy!

Ghost of Yōtei – Announcement Trailer

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch