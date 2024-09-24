At the end of tonight’s State of Play came the real surprise: the announcement of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, the open world game set in medieval Japan that was a huge success on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as PC.

An expected sequel

The video began with a cutscene showing the protagonist alongside another character, then several gameplay sequences were shown, leading up to the final surprise: the presence of a female protagonist, likely a second playable character.

The trailer also revealed the release year of Ghost of Yotei: 2025, at a date yet to be determined. It will surely have been immensely pleasing to PlayStation players, who were just waiting to find out about the new games coming to their console in the next few years, after a period of launches that were not exactly at their best, Astro Bot aside.