Ghost of Tsushima it could be the next PlayStation exclusive to land on PCat least according to the latest tip launched by Nick Baker, the co-founder of Xbox Era and a well-known insider within the industry, although not entirely infallible.

According to his sources, a possible official announcement of the port from Sony should arrive “very soon”, perhaps already “around March 5th“. In short, to find out whether the tip-off turns out to be correct or a stalemate, we won't have to wait long.

Launched on PS4 in 2020 and subsequently also arriving on PS5 in 2021, Ghost of Tsushima is undoubtedly one of the most loved PlayStation exclusives among the public and a possible arrival on PC, despite many years after its publication, could attract a good number of new players