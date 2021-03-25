Ghost of tsushima is for many the true game of the year of 2020, since the story raised by the team of Sucker Punch captivated many players.

Jin sakai It had a bit of a bitter ending, but we must admit that every moment of their journey was epic, so much so that they are already planning to take it to the movies.

What Ghost of tsushima is loaded with action and solemn moments alike, will be the director of John wick whoever is in charge of said project.

According to a report by Deadline, Sony is already developing a film adaptation of Ghost of tsushima, and to make it a reality, it will have the support of Chad stahelski, director of the saga of John wick.

This would have been confirmed by Asad Qizilbash, director of PlayStation Productions, who assured that they enjoy working with people like Chad.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who has a passion for our games, ensuring that we can create rich adaptations that will thrill our fans and new audiences.”

Jin fits the style of the director of John Wick perfectly.

When is the Ghost of Tsushima movie released?

At the moment no more details are known about this adaptation, so information such as the cast, a possible release date and even how attached it will be to the plot remains hidden.

This work would be added to the versions live action of Uncharted and The Last of Us, which are also in the production process.

The only sure thing is that this time Keanu reeves He will not be able to star in the saga, so they will have to find an Asian actor to give fidelity to the story of Jin sakai in Ghost of tsushima.

We hope they do a great job, worthy of the representation presented by Sucker Punch and with those details inspired by the works of Akira Kurosawa.

