This epic crossover will allow you to play with a new Aloy skin for Jin

Patch 2.15 of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is now available and to celebrate it, as well as to prepare for the next release of PlayStation, brings a crossover with another great franchise. Now, Horizon Forbidden West arrive at ancient japan with some interesting additions.

Patch 2.15 introduces a themed skin of Aloythe protagonist of Horizon Forbidden West. To obtain it, players must visit the Wind Shrine north of the island iki and solve a puzzle.

The news was shared by the account of Twitter from sucker-punch with the following message: We’re so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’re releasing a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that fixes the Shrine of the Wind North of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to win an Aloy-inspired surprise…’.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Patch 2.15 Additions

Patch 2.15 of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut also adds a new Platinum difficulty level for Survival mode in multiplayer, this is a more challenging option and offers better rewards than the base game. Also, a lock button has been added to the Social tab in the pause menu; this allows you to never interact with someone again if you need to.

Finally, this patch fixes a stuttering issue in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. As to Horizon Forbidden Westthe PS4 and PS5 game arrives on February 18, so it’s just around the corner.

