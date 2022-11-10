Ghost of Tsushima he too is going through his inevitable process of “transmedia” transformation, in this case in the form of movie cinematographic, of which however there have not been many informationso we welcome these little updates from the director.

He is directing the Ghost of Tsushima film Chad Stahelski, also director of John Wickwhile on the front of the script it seems there are already some people in charge but the names are not known at the moment.

For the rest, there is a lack of information on everything else, from the cast to the possible release date.

Stahelski’s statements are vague and perhaps even a little circumstance, but they make it clear that this is an important project for the director and the production, which bodes well for its execution: “Ghost of Tsushima is on the list of things that I’m looking forward to directing, “Stahelski said,” We have a great one film script, we are still working on some details because it is a completely new thing. Anyone who has played Ghost of Tsushima will understand how intricate its transposition of the aesthetic style is “.

Previously, the director had reported that he wanted a film with Japanese actors and Japanese speech, but we do not know if this desire was then translated into reality. Meanwhile, according to an insider, the game could arrive on PC in 2023.