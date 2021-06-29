Ghost of Tsushima, the title of Sucker Punch, may soon have a Director’s Cut version, as anticipated by the ESRB rating. This new version could even arrive for PlayStation 5, as also anticipated by the American rating site.

Some time ago there was the rumor of a possible sequel, which we talked about here, just for PS5, according to some posts on the platform Linkedn. Now, through the appearance of the rating, those rumors could confirm the actual arrival on next generation consoles.

The name itself also suggests to a long-awaited DLC that will expand the story. In the last period, many rumors have followed, some of which had also hypothesized a possible arrival on PC, after the change of the game cover.

The news came directly from the Twitter user Nibel, famous for always anticipating the arrival of other titles or remastered. Inside the official page of the American rating it is possible to see how the characteristics are the same as the title, without mention of a possible DLC.

At the moment we do not therefore know if the expansion will actually arrive or if it will be exclusive to the next generation console. Usually the rating process precedes the arrival on the shelves, so an official announcement may soon arrive.

The arrival of a film was also recently announced, for which the director of the film was involved John Wick. In addition, due to its setting inspired by a real island, the work has also received special awards.

In fact, Nate Fox and Jason Connell, respectively Director and Creative director of the title, they have been appointed permanent tourism ambassadors of the city. The ceremony was held digitally, as we told you about it in this article, but it underlined even more the success of the work.

Now we can only wait for an official communication from Sony or Sucker Punch. maybe we can expect new information about Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut right at the next PlayStation Experience, which actually appears to be closer than we imagine.