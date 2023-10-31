Director Chad Stahelski offered an update on the work on the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushimarevealing that the script is practically readywith production therefore able to move towards the next step.

“We have a script, we’re very close to agreeing on that too. Production is always complicated, it’s studios, strikes, availability and scouting,” Stahelski said during an interview with Screen Rant, later reiterating the his great love for the PlayStation exclusive.

“I think the two things I’m closest and most interested in are Highlander (the reboot with Henry Cavill, ed.) and Ghost of Tsushima. Both intellectual properties are incredible, the story of Ghost of Tsushima is also one of my favorite properties of all times.”