Curiously enough, the director Chad Stahelski he defined his Ghost of Tsushima movie as the more anti-samurai than samurai movies“, speaking to ComicBookMovie during an interview.

The film is currently in full production, and Stahelski has previously reported that he wants to keep as much loyal possible to the source material, namely the Sucker Punch game that he particularly enjoys.

“The game tells the story of Jin Sakai, and because of this I would say that the film becomes the most anti-samurai of samurai films, because this is the original story,” said the director. wants to become and who others want him to become, or what he would be forced to become for honor, is a very interesting thing. The story and the characters in this one are something I definitely don’t want to miss.”

To remain faithful to the topics covered, therefore, it is a question of recovering some stylistic elements of samurai films but distorting some themes and contents. “I want to keep the visual style”, also reported the director, who also directed John Wick, the problem is rather the fact of being able to condense the gaming experience into a two-hour film, apparently.