Ghost of Tsushima it will become a movie and has now found its own screenwriter: let’s talk about Takashi Doscher, known for the romantic sci-fi film Only (for which he is a writer and director). The information was previewed by Deadline.

The Ghost of Tsushima movie will be directed by the director of John Wick, Chad Stahelski. Sucker Punch’s Peter Kang will serve as a producer on the film. Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz will produce through 87Eleven Entertainment company. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce the feature for PlayStation Productions.

The recent film script Doscher’s Blue is currently in development with AGBO and MGM. Previously, Doscher wrote and directed the sci-fi romance, Only, starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr; the film premiered in competition at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. His first feature film was Still, starring Madeline Brewer. Doscher also wrote and directed the documentary A Fighting Chance, which aired on ESPN.

Ghost of Tsushima

We remind you that Ghost of Tsushima is a game for PS4 and PS5, great commercial success of Sucker Punch. The game follows the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai from Tsushima Island who is defeated and nearly killed during a Mongol invasion. The game deals with the honor of being a samurai, which contrasts with the means that the protagonist finds himself using in order to chase the invaders from his home. You can read our review here.

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is still in the early stages of production.