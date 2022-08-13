Ghost of Tsushima is a game largely inspired by classic Japanese samurai movies, and director Chad Stahleski wants to bring that same spirit to the movie based on the game he’s working on.

Speaking to Collider, Stahleski bluntly called Akira Kurosawa’s films “among the five major films that have influenced my career” and his explicit desire is to carry this influence into the film, because it will be the only one to bring the film exactly as it is in his mind.



“And honestly, we’re trying, in all the characters“Added Stahleski”This means that the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island is a Japanese thing, and that there will be an all-Japanese cast, and everything will be in the Japanese language. Sony is working on this“.

Stalehski also wants the film to come out in cinemas and not on streaming platforms such as Netflix or others, even if from these he wants to import the idea of ​​not having the film dubbed but simply propose it with subtitles, exactly as happened with Squid Game, for allow the spirit of the film to emerge in all its “orientality” also through the words of the characters.

The director is known for directing the entire John Wick saga, including the next chapter, and this visceral love of the East was already well underlined in his films.

