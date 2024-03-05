The rumors about the imminent announcement of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima are becoming more and more insistent. A new rumor claims that PlayStation will unveil the game tomorrow. The source is the Twitter user @Haothors who had already anticipated with great precision today's publication of an official post on the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West.
Let's say @Haothors is someone with access to PlayStation Blog posts, which are likely scheduled in advance. Of course, there is nothing confirmed, neither Ghost of Tsushima for PC, nor the way in which the news was collected, so take everything with due caution.
The fact remains that we are now talking with ever greater insistence about the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima. Moreover, Sony has not hidden its desire to strengthen the PC offer and the Sucker Punch title appears an almost natural choice after God of War, Horizon, The Last of Us Part 1 and after the announcement of the arrival of support official for PS VR 2.
Fortunately in this case you don't have to wait long for confirmation.
