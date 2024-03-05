The rumors about the imminent announcement of the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima are becoming more and more insistent. A new rumor claims that PlayStation will unveil the game tomorrow. The source is the Twitter user @Haothors who had already anticipated with great precision today's publication of an official post on the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West.

Let's say @Haothors is someone with access to PlayStation Blog posts, which are likely scheduled in advance. Of course, there is nothing confirmed, neither Ghost of Tsushima for PC, nor the way in which the news was collected, so take everything with due caution.