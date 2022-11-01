According to Hiroyuki Kobayashi, former Capcom producer, Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch looks like in some ways a Resident Evil. In what, you may be wondering, given that the former is an open world action set in ancient Japan, while the latter is a survival horror set in an imaginary location in the United States?

The reasoning of Kobayashi it is actually deeper than it may seem. The similarities are not in the gameplay or the genre, but in the way they were conceived. Despite being an American software house, Sucker Punch has in fact managed to create a “Japanese” game that has made its way into the global market, as Capcom with Resident Evil managed to create an “American” game capable of breaking through all over the world, despite being a Japanese study.

Kobayashi: “As a game about Japan made by non-Japanese developers, Ghost of Tsushima reminds me of how we at Capcom, as Japanese developers, with Resident Evil made a horror game set in the United States. At the time, many would have found it surprising that it was made by Japanese developers. ”

Create a valid experience linked to a different culture on his own it’s not easy, but Kobayashi believes that by making an effort you can be successful: “I think this shows that the nation or culture on which you base your game doesn’t count, because you will always have a chance as long as you study the subject seriously and put the heart.”

Kobayashi’s speech is related to the game he is developing for NetEase Games, a Chinese company: “for our first game we have chosen to do something that will appeal to the global audience.” In short, it will be something very distant from Sengoku Basara, a series known above all in the East.

Kobayashi’s curriculum is actually full of successes: he began developing video games in 1995 within Capcom, participating in the creation of the first two Resident Evil. So he worked on Dino Crisis and was the producer of the first Devil May Cry. He was also the producer of Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil 4, Killer 7 and Dragon’s Dogma, just to name other well-known titles he worked on. Most recently he was the executive producer of Mega Man 11.