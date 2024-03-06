Ghost of Tsushima is about to arrive on PC and is already available at pre-purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store, which grants access to a certain amount of bonuses very interesting in-games, as we already see on the respective stores.

With today's announcement, the release date of Ghost of Tsushima on PC was also communicated, i.e. May 16, 2024 and pre-order is already available at price standard of 59.99 euros on the official pages dedicated to the Sucker Punch game on Steam come on Epic Games Store.

As we have seen, the PC version has specific technical characteristics which were also highlighted with the official presentation trailer of the new edition.