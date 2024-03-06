Ghost of Tsushima is about to arrive on PC and is already available at pre-purchase on Steam and Epic Games Store, which grants access to a certain amount of bonuses very interesting in-games, as we already see on the respective stores.
With today's announcement, the release date of Ghost of Tsushima on PC was also communicated, i.e. May 16, 2024 and pre-order is already available at price standard of 59.99 euros on the official pages dedicated to the Sucker Punch game on Steam come on Epic Games Store.
As we have seen, the PC version has specific technical characteristics which were also highlighted with the official presentation trailer of the new edition.
Bonuses for early purchasers
So let's see what bonuses are unlocked by pre-purchasing Ghost of Tsushima on PC, namely the following:
- Steed for the New Game +
- Wanderer's Robe – for experienced warriors
- Shattered Armor Dye from the Baku shop
On Steam, in particular, there are also two bonuses linked to purchases on this platform, namely:
- Robe of the master archer
- Canine partnership amulet
In short, these are aesthetic features that serve to personalize the protagonist, but can still be interesting for those waiting for the PC version of the game.
#Ghost #Tsushima #prepurchase #Steam #Epic #Games #Store #let39s #bonuses
Leave a Reply