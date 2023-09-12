Through your X account, the PlayStation Product Manager Toshimasa Aoki shared a photograph in which he is posing next to the statue of Jin Sakai, protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima. Although it is not stated precisely, Aoki in this photograph is located in the Sucker Punch studio. Could this mean that there is something new coming?

As you can see just below, the statue of Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima was given by PlayStation to Sucker Punch on the occasion of the publication of the Director’s Cut of the game. Sucker Punch’s tweet confirms that the statue is in the office and the background of the photographs matches that of the shot shared by Aoki.

As Product Manager, Aoki clearly has one of his duties to visit various development teams to track progress, so it’s not “suspicious” that he visited the team, but it’s interesting that he decided to “publicize ” the thing via social networks.