Through your X account, the PlayStation Product Manager Toshimasa Aoki shared a photograph in which he is posing next to the statue of Jin Sakai, protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima. Although it is not stated precisely, Aoki in this photograph is located in the Sucker Punch studio. Could this mean that there is something new coming?
As you can see just below, the statue of Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima was given by PlayStation to Sucker Punch on the occasion of the publication of the Director’s Cut of the game. Sucker Punch’s tweet confirms that the statue is in the office and the background of the photographs matches that of the shot shared by Aoki.
As Product Manager, Aoki clearly has one of his duties to visit various development teams to track progress, so it’s not “suspicious” that he visited the team, but it’s interesting that he decided to “publicize ” the thing via social networks.
Sucker Punch and a State of Play
As we have already reported, recently rumors have PlayStation ready to announce a State of Play, or one of Sony’s presentation events. Considering that Sucker Punch has been working on his new project for years – which everyone thinks it is Ghost of Tsushima 2given the success of the first chapter – it wouldn’t be strange at all if the company was ready to show a first trailer for the game.
We also remember that at the moment we do not have a precise lineup of the next PlayStation games, after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and it would be time for Sony Interactive Entertainment to reveal something to “reassure” the public. Aoki’s presence at Sucker Punch could therefore be an indicator of a final “check” before a State of Play.
Obviously for the moment it’s just about speculations: we hope to receive confirmations or denials as soon as possible.
