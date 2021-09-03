Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer component of the title developed by Sucker Punch, will see the debut of the Rivals mode, which Sony wanted to officially present with the trailer that you find above.

As we wrote yesterday, in bringing back the news of the update 2.08 of Ghost of Tsushima, in the Rivals mode two pairs of players will have to face a series of waves of enemies.

Each eliminated opponent will allow us to obtain Magatama that we can use to inflict damage on the other team or use to purchase malus that can somehow block the actions of other players.

The stand alone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available for purchase on PlayStation Store starting today, priced at € 19.99.