The survival horror of Resident Evil and the open world action of Ghost of Tsushima they seem quite distant on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them eerily similar according to a former producer of Capcom.

Speaking with IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the creation by sucker Punchbased in the United States, of a globally acclaimed Japanese game like Ghost of Tsushima is very similar to the way he and his colleagues at Capcom created the Resident Evil franchise.

“As a game about Japan made by non-Japanese developers, Ghost of Tsushima reminded me the way we did [di Capcom]as Japanese developers, we made a horror game set in the United States with Resident Evil“, he said. “At the time, it might have been surprising that it was made by Japanese developers“.

Creating an authentic experience from a culture other than one’s own isn’t an easy task, but Kobayashi said the effort can lead to great success. “I think this proves that no matter what country or culture a game is made of, if you seriously study the subject and put your heart into it, there is always a chance.“.

This is something he will bring to his next game, as Kobayashi recently left Capcom to join NetEase Games. “For our first game, we’re aiming for something that will appeal more easily to a global audience“.

Kobayashi joined Capcom in 1995 and was the programmer of the first two Resident Evil games, designer of the first Dino Crisis and producer of the first Devil May Cry. He also served as a producer on Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil 4, Killer 7 and Dragon’s Dogma, and most recently executive produced Mega Man 11.

