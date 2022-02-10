An update on Ghost of Tsushima which, among the things introduced, he inserted in the title an unprecedented armor inspired by Aloy and dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West. With the’update 2.15which introduces some new features, therefore also arrives the armor dedicated to the new title of Guerrilla Games.

Let’s see what needs to be done to unlock for free the dress and therefore be able to use it. Armor can only be obtained by players who own the version Director’s Cut and they can visit a place on the island of Iki, namely the Sanctuary of the Windnot present in the standard version.

After downloading the 2.15 update of Ghost of Tsushimathe player must go to the aforementioned Sanctuary of the Wind, which can be found under the name of on the game map Mysterious Shrine. On the site there is, surrounded by vegetation, one statue with which it is necessary to interact, to start a guessing game. Aloy’s armor unlocks after solving the puzzle.

The solution to the riddle is quite intuitive: all the player has to do is hit 3 red crystals with arrows and a bow, so that they change color and turn blue. The armor of Horizon Forbidden West it will be obtainable soon after, and can be equipped by users.

Recall that the release of Horizon Forbidden West is upon us. The next February 18, players in possession of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will finally be able to return in the company of Aloy. Guerrilla Games confirmed a few weeks ago that the game would not be postponed, having officially entered the Gold phase. The title is, therefore, ready for launch on the market and, according to the development team, will be followed for a long time, with updates and any DLCs aimed at enriching it.

The developers of Ghost of Tsushima had announced, in a post on Twitter, that the title would soon receive some crossover elements inspired by Aloy and her new adventure.