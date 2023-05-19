Sony has confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima has exceeded altitude 1 million copies sold only regarding the Japanmaking it one of the most successful PlayStation Studios titles in this area and confirming how the Japanese public has well appreciated the game.

We had seen various demonstrations of appreciation from especially Japanese insiders, including recently Shinji Mikami, but at this point there is confirmation of the success of Ghost of Tsushima in this territory.

In support of the tweet announcing the achievement of this goal, there is also a nice gif with a Jin Sakai who is decidedly happy with what he has also done at home. Just Ghost of Tsushima was recently mentioned by Jim Ryan, in an interesting interview published by Famitsu, as one of the most successful titles from PlayStation Studios in Japan.

This is seen, even by the head of PlayStation, as an example of a game that underlines the importance of Japan for the PS5 sphere, despite the fact that it is a title developed by a western team, moreover. Precisely this apparent contrast makes Ghost of Tsushima a very special case in the videogame industry, now also confirmed by the result achieved in terms of public appreciation.

At this point many are waiting for a sequel to Sucker Punch, but according to some rumors Ghost of Tsushima 2 will not be present at the PlayStation Showcase next week.