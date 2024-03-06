Since this is the complete version, in addition to the basic title we also find the Iki Island expansion and the Legends co-op multiplayer mode . Compared to the PS4 and PS5 console version, we will obviously find unlocked framerate, customizable graphics presets and settings, custom controls and new features.

The much talked about conversion of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for PC it really exists and the release date isn't even too far away. Via Sony's PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch and Nixxes have announced that the game will be available starting from May 16, 2024 at the price of 59.99 euros on Steam and Epic Games Store .

The features of the PC version

Among the new features of the PC version of Ghost of Tushima: Director's Cut we find support for ultrawide monitors with 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 formats with three-screen setups. There is also no shortage of upscaling technologies NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLAA and FSR 3 Native AA are also supported to further improve image quality.

As usual, full support for controllers is also provided and via Steam Input it will be possible to reassign the keys of your peripheral as desired. Furthermore, using the DualSense of PS5 you can take advantage of the technologies of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as long as you connect it to the PC via cable.

If you are interested, find the PC version page of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on Steam and Epic Games Store. For the moment, the minimum and recommended system requirements have not yet been revealed, but since it is a title published in 2020, we assume that it will run satisfactorily even on configurations with several years behind it. In any case, we will not fail to update you as soon as there is news on the matter.