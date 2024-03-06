Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut in PC version it also presents itself today with a trailer which shows in more detail the features of this new edition just announced, which seem to be different and very interesting for users on Windows.

The trailer shows different aspects of the Sucker Punch game and some of the technical features applied in particular to the PC version, which seems to be able to be enjoyed by a good amount of different configurations, awaiting more precise details in this aspect.

Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima on PC will have framerate unlocked and a wide variety of graphics options tailored for a wide range of hardware ranging from high-end gaming PCs to portable PCs, according to developers.

Among other elements there are also the support for Ultrawide screens (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9) and even for the 48:9 triple monitor setup.