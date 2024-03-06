Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut in PC version it also presents itself today with a trailer which shows in more detail the features of this new edition just announced, which seem to be different and very interesting for users on Windows.
The trailer shows different aspects of the Sucker Punch game and some of the technical features applied in particular to the PC version, which seems to be able to be enjoyed by a good amount of different configurations, awaiting more precise details in this aspect.
Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima on PC will have framerate unlocked and a wide variety of graphics options tailored for a wide range of hardware ranging from high-end gaming PCs to portable PCs, according to developers.
Among other elements there are also the support for Ultrawide screens (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9) and even for the 48:9 triple monitor setup.
Many additional technical features
Ghost of Tsushima on PC supports upscaling and frame generation technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSSas well as proprietary technologies such as NVIDIA Reflex and the improvement of image quality through NVIDIA DLAA, obviously depending on the video cards owned by users.
Other features include Japanese lip-sync dubbing, which allows you to see more precisely the synchronization between the characters' facial animations and the actual dialogues, through real-time rendering by the PC.
The Windows version obviously supports the use of the DualSense controller connected with the cable, but it is also possible to play using traditional ones mouse and keyboardwith fully customizable controls.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut was announced today for PC, with a release date set for May 16, 2024.
#Ghost #Tsushima #trailer #presents #features #version
Leave a Reply