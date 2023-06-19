Chad Stahelski, director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation, has stated he is looking for ways to “leave [the film] open to expand further from there”.

Stahelski made the comments in an interview with Comic Book Movie to promote John Wick: Chapter 4’s release on Blu-ray.

The adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima was announced in 2021 with Stahelski as its director, and Takashi Doscher was named as its writer in 2022. Since then, Stahelski has stated the adaptation will be “a complete Japanese cast, in Japanese” with Sony on- board backing his choice.

Towards the end of the interview, Comic Book Movie asked Stahelski about the adaptation. Stahelski praised the original game, stating “we know we have great material”.

“It’s just how do I pack that much information into a feature that can go on to other features or a TV project or platform for that,” he continued.

Stahelski further elaborated on a desire to expand his adaptation further than one film. “How do we make a great two, two and a half movie out of this?” he said. “Make it satisfying and leave it open to expand further from there, like that’s the real challenge.”

Stahelski confirmed the film is in “heavy development”, adding the story and its characters are “definitely something [he doesn’t] want to lose in any way.” Stahelski previously stated Ghost of Tsushima’s Kurosawa Mode could potentially be included in the film, during a discussion on pushing the color palette for the adaptation.