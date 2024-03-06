













Finally it happened, Ghost of Tsushima It was the next PlayStation game to lose its exclusivity and will now be available from May 16, 2024 on PC through the Steam and Epic Games stores so you can decide where you are going to leave your money.

Now, the version that comes to PC is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cutthat is, the one with the DLC, graphical improvements and other extras that worked on both PS4 and PS5. Those in charge of porting this video game were those from Nixxes Software, who spent more than a year in the process.

Nixxes Software is the one who was in charge of making the PC ports of Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apartthe first two games of Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Marvel's Avengers and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Source: Nixxes Studio

It's worth noting that for the most part, this studio has done a very decent job bringing console games to PC, especially those developed by PlayStation studios. Now it will be a matter of seeing how this delivery goes.

What features will Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut have on PC?

It is worth noting that when it arrives Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut to PC will be with the base game as well as a lot of additional content such as the expansion of the Iki Island which is where Jin Sakai has to face other threats.

There will also be the Legends mode which is a multiplayer for 2 to 4 players with different game options ranging from cooperative to competitive actions.

If that is not enough you can count on the Kurosawa Mode It's about playing this title with a black and white filter, with everything and lumps that will make you remember the films directed by this director in the 20th century.

Source: Nixxes Studio

Within the specific characteristics of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for PC we have support for 21:9, 32:9 or even 48:9 aspects – the latter brings together 3 monitors – so that the gaming experience is much deeper.

Likewise, it will be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3. There will also be support for Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 in native format to give a graphical boost to the gaming experience.

Finally, you can also play with a keyboard and mouse or with Steam-compatible controls, including DualSense, which gives you all the haptic options that you also want to try on PC.

Don't forget that Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will be released on PC on May 16 and that you will soon be able to put it on your wish list on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

