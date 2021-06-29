Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is an unannounced new game spotted on a rating board website.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has a listing (thanks, ResetEra) for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, with Sony Interactive Entertainment mentioned as publisher, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 listed as platforms.

We don’t yet know what this Director’s Cut entails, but Sucker Punch’s adventure is reportedly set for a standalone expansion / DLC called Ghost of Ikishima. Perhaps that’s included.

Fans are also speculating the Director’s Cut includes a PS5 upgrade for the PS4 game, which launched in July last year. Check our Eurogamer’s Ghost of Tsushima review for more.

Sony has yet to make an announcement, but this one looks clear cut.