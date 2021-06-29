The Sucker Punch video game is listed on the ESRB age rating system.

It has been one of the last great PS4 exclusives and, also, one of the best-selling video games of this already veteran console, but it seems that there is still Ghost of Tsushima for a while if we look at the information that appeared in the age rating system of United States (the ESRB), which mentions a director’s cut of this open-world action adventure developed by Sucker Punch.

There is no mention of its release date nor are the improvements specifiedThe interesting – and expected – is that, in addition to the PS4 game, this Ghost of Tushima: Director’s Cut It would also be released on PlayStation 5. There is no mention of its release date, nor are the improvements that the game would have specified, especially in its version for the new generation. The game, in its day, already received some improvements with the PS5 backward compatibility, reaching 60FPS on the new generation console, in addition to reduced loading times. Will any other visual enhancements be added?

As is customary in age classification systems, the information they provide is related to the content shown by the video game, which is why it affects its setting in feudal Japan, and the presence of dismemberment and blood typical of katana fighting. . Nothing is said about new content either, which is something that has sounded in recent times, with mentions of a possible expansion with new adventures to live.

Considering that Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million games on PS4, it is normal that both Sony and Sucker Punch want to continue expanding this new successful series. It’s more. It should not be forgotten either that a Ghost of Tsushima movie is already being worked on with the John Wick director at the helm of the project.

After announcing the purchase of Housemarque, and with the possible acquisition of the authors of Demon’s Souls from PS5 on the horizon, we only have to wait for an official announcement by PlayStation to discover their immediate future plans for the remarkable Ghost of Tsushima. . It is also important to remember that after its launch last summer, the Sucker Punch game introduced cooperative multiplayer with new challenges.

