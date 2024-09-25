Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is on sale on Steam at Instant Gaming. Let’s take a look at the details for the action game that just announced a sequel.
Ghost of Yotei, the next open-world action game from Sucker Punch, will be coming out in 2025. In the meantime, however, it might be a good idea to catch up on the adventures of the first chapter, so you can start to discover what kind of game it will be. If you want to do it on PC (and more precisely on Steam), you can buy Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on Instant Gaming thanks to the discount that brings the game to €48.79 instead of €60. The game is not currently on sale on Steam. You can find it at this address.
Opening the Instant Gaming Page you will see that the figure is €39.99. This is not the real price of the game as it does not yet calculate VAT. The correct one is the one we have indicated. Obviously the discount could change at any time and the figure we indicated could no longer be correct at the time of your viewing.
What Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut includes
This version of the game includes the base single-player game, its expansion Iki Island, and the multiplayer mode Legends, designed for cooperative play with friends and strangers as you battle waves of monsters using a unique class system and upgrades.
The campaign mode puts us in the Jin Sakai’s clothesa samurai who faces the Mongols during the invasion of Tsushima Island. The Japanese forces are quickly wiped out, his uncle is kidnapped and he is miraculously saved. Without an army to fight with, Jin must accept that samurai honor will not save Japan and begins to use more shinobi strategies to eliminate his enemies.
