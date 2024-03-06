Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is coming to PC! The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will arrive on May 16thand will include the full game, the Iki Island expansion and the Legends multiplayer online cooperative mode.

Over the last year, the team of Nixxes has worked intensively to adapt Sucker Punch's in-house engine technology to the PC and implement specific features, such as unlocked frame rate, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls.

With support for ultrawide monitors, you will be able to enjoy the vast territory and ancient monuments with a cinematic field of vision. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC is fully optimized for resolutions 9.9pm And 32:9even supporting resolutions 48:9 for three-monitor setups.

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut features the latest technologies to improve performance. NVIDIA DLSS 3 And AMD FSR 3 are available with options upscaling and frame generation. Upscaling is also supported Intel XeSSand if your hardware allows it, you can use NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to further increase image quality.

PC gaming also offers extensive support for i controller. You will be able to use Steam Input to reconfigure and customize your chosen device to your preferences. For a more immersive experience, you can use a controller PlayStation DualSense with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, to feel the tension of drawing a bow and the shocks of your sword.

You can add Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut to your wishlist and pre-purchase it now at Steam and theEpic Games Store. If you pre-purchase the game, you will have access to early in-game unlockables starting from May 16th: