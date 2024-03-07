Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch Productions And Nixxes Software announce the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC through Steam And Epic Games Store. The date is set for next year May 16th.

The title was originally published on PlayStation 4 in 2020, and then landed in the Director's Cut edition on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 the next year.

Pre-orders for the PC version include early unlock for the following content:

Steed New Game +

Wayfarer's robe

Shattered Armor Dyes from the Baku shop

“We are proud to announce that our friends and colleagues at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch, all our previous work is exclusively for consoles so we are thrilled, Nixxes was the perfect team for this project. With them by our side, we knew the results would be nothing less than sensational! Now excuse me, but I'm going to order a Super Ultra Wide screen!”

– Brian Fleming, Co-founder, Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut – PC Features trailer

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street PlayStationBlog