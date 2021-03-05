Ghost of tsushima is considered one of the best games of 2020, and even until the champion without a crown, since The last of us won the highest award in several awards.

This game run by Sucker Punch did much more than bring us a gripping story of samuraias it helped the Japanese island to grow.

Due to the impact it had on the actual location, the directors of Ghost of tsushima they will be appointed permanent ambassadors for tourism.

Ghost of Tsushima helped the royal island recover from a disaster

Ghost of tsushima it aroused in those who played it some curiosity to know the real island, so in the months after its launch, admirable things happened.

The most important was the support they gave through a campaign of crowfunding, created from the destruction of an important monument, which could be repaired thanks to the contributions of the fans.

In gratitude, Hiroki hitakatsu, mayor dand Tsushima, appointed the director Nate fox already creative director Jason conell as permanent ambassadors of tourism.

This construction was repaired thanks to a financing campaign.

This distinction would be awarded in person to the team of Ghost of tsushima under normal circumstances, but due to the pandemic it will take place virtually.

Fox and Conell They will receive an award and a letter of thanks for the service rendered thanks to the game, and when the world situation improves they will be invited to tour the island.

Sucker Punch still seems to have more content to add to the game, probably better for the game to reach Playstation 5, but we’ll see if they dare.

At the moment, players can enjoy a cooperative mode included for free, in addition to the main campaign with which you can explore the beautiful landscape of the Japanese island.

