Foreign films are gradually positioning themselves in pop culture, the clearest proof of all was a couple of years ago with parasite, which preserved its original language. And now, several filmmakers would like to continue with that line, which is why the director of the future adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, Chad Stahelskiwants to make the tape in Japanese.

The film was announced earlier this year, as part of the PlayStation franchises that are going to have a cinematographic work and series that will reach different streaming platforms and the cinema. This already happened with Uncharted and it will happen with sagas like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Gran Turismo and The Last of Us.

This is what he commented Stahelsky in relation to his work with the tape:

Honestly, it’s probably the same things that would scare most people. It’s a period fantasy piece. It is made with reverence for Akira Kurosawa, who is probably among the top five influences in my life. It’s an opportunity to push technology and people forward in a timeless story. It is the typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, seeing him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff you’d love in a story. I have a bit of a Samurai fetish, which is probably true of Manga and anime and stuff. So I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. You have a chance for great action, great looks. I mean, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading the island of Tsushima. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so ok with backing us on that. I have been going to Japan since I was 16 years old. I have love for the country, love for the people, love for the language. Trying to direct not only in my language, but in someone else’s language and culturally shifting my thinking to separate that in a cool way that still appeals to a Western audience.

There is no release date for the film yet, but its cast will likely be revealed over time. Also, in the end it could be that the idea of ​​making it completely Japanese ends up being a reality.

Via: Collider