Ghost of Tsushima it may have been published for some time, but it continues to receive praise from the gaming world. This time to declare its appreciation for the work of Sucker Punch is Shinji Mikamideveloper best known for the first chapters of Resident Evil.

Through your profile Twitterthe Japanese creative wrote: “It’s been a while since it was published, but I completed Ghost of Tsushima. I had a lot of fun, the last part was excellent”.

We remember that Ghost of Tsushima was released on PS4 in 2020. It then received a DLC – Iki’s Island – and then also a Director’s Cut version for PS5, with expansion included and some technical improvements. Mikami didn’t specify which version he played, but it doesn’t make much difference: his judgment is positive.

Ghost of Tsushima is a game made by a western team, but is set in Japan and deals in a fictional way with an important historical moment for the nation of the Rising Sun: the invasion of the Mongols and their defeat. The fact that the game receives compliments from a Japanese developer is therefore remarkable.

Previously, in fact, Toshihiro Nagoshi (Yakuza) had explained how many think that “Western people don’t understand certain things about Japan”, but in reality “it’s a mistake”. In fact, the director stated that Ghost of Tsushima is a game that should have come from Japan and that the Japanese “lost”. The statement is joking, but it implies that from the point of view of the Japanese, admitting that a game about Japan by a foreign team is of quality is not a foregone conclusion.

Tell us, did you like Ghost of Tsushima? If yes, you should check out Rise of the Ronin, which seems to have some similarities to Sucker Punch’s game.