The announcement of the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima on PC did not catch practically anyone off guard, considering that it had been widely announced by some rumors, that the name of the Sucker Punch game was present in the famous leak of the GeForce Now database and that it is now clear even to the stones that PlayStation has become to all intents and purposes a multiplatform publisher, meaning that more or less all of its games have arrived and will arrive on PC too. So, for those who follow the sector a little, it was no longer a question of “if” for a long time, but more precisely of “when” and the when it arrived.

In recent years, PlayStation has brought many other games to PC, including God of War, The Last of Us Part 1, Returnal and others. Coming soon are Horizon Forbidden West and, indeed, Ghost of Tsushima. Helldivers 2 meanwhile is causing havoc on Steam. In short, if I said that they will also arrive soon God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 2 I certainly wouldn't prove to be a good seer, but simply someone who says what at this point we can consider the obvious. Like all obvious things, it doesn't even deserve to be discussed, except that the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima has once again unleashed purists of exclusiveswhich this time are gone directly on Steam to express their disappointment with the announcement.