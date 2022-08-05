Sony is moving heavily on the film and television transposition of its videogame brands. We had Uncharted and in a few months we will have the TV series on The Last of Us produced by HBO, but Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War series are also in the works in addition to the film dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima.

Today we are talking about this because after the official status of the director (Chad Stahelski, direction of John Wick) now we also have the leading actor: Andrew Koji. Recently known for playing Storm Shadow in Snake Eyes, a spin-off of GI Joe, he will now play Jin Sakai, the protagonist of the video game, even if we should not expect situations similar to what has been seen so far.

In fact, Sakai himself thinks that films of this type should walk on their own feet, without too many direct references to video games. How to blame him. Indeed, the most successful films lately are those that have taken great narrative liberties, such as Sonic or Detective Pikachu (not forgetting the Arcane series based on League of Legends). Of course, we also had Monster Hunter and Uncharted himself, so it’s not a rule that guarantees quality. The bases to do well in this case are all there and we just have to wait for the first trailer.

