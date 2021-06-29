THEntertainment Software Rating Board (the very famous ESRB American) has released a classification for a first party title not yet announced by Sony. It would be Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, new version of the title of sucker Punch set in samurai Japan, which may come out on PlayStation 4 but also on PlayStation 5.

This version of the game may include unreleased content that has been discussed online in recent days, the DLC “Ghost of Ikishima“. We await an official announcement from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Source: ESRB Street Gematsu