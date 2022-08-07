From the cast of Bullet Train, the new film by David Leitch with Brad Pitt and various stars, comes a nomination for the role of hero for the Ghost of Tsushima moviealthough we don’t know how seriously the matter can be taken: apparently Andrew Kojiwho plays Kimura in the film, would like to become Jin Sakai in the adaptation of the game Sucker Punch.

Andrew Koji was part of the Snake Eyes cast and is one of the main actors of Bullet Trainbut apparently he also dabbles in video games, as he expressed a willingness to play the lead role in Ghost of Tsushima, demonstrating that he knows and appreciates Tucker Punch’s game for PlayStation.

Ghost of Tsushima, an image from the game

Not much is known about the film, recently announced by Sony as one of the various transmedia initiatives that are increasingly characterizing the company’s productions.

The direction was entrusted to Chad Stahelski, who previously also directed John Wick, while Takashi Doscher is in charge of the script, but beyond these there is not much other information about it. “I’ll follow Ghost of Tsushima, here’s what I’ll do, I’d love to,” Koji said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I think I can be great Jin Sakai, I can give my interpretation “, he explained. Then, he added:” I played the video game twice, I was thinking about it because adaptation is on the horizon, the team has been talking about it for some time. I would bet on it, because the game is really great. “He also added an interesting consideration, applicable in general to these kinds of adaptations:” They should keep the game as it is and make the film something a little different. Otherwise, adaptation from video games can be problematic. “