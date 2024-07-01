The city of Tokyo is going through an election season for the city’s governor and within so many candidacies and debates something very curious happened, since a video was presented that has become a trend in question, with a candidate who looks out of the ordinary. It is none other than the ghost of the movie Ringor at least a person who is interpreting with signs that would be left to the imagination if it weren’t for the interpreters who appear in the back.

It is worth mentioning that this is not really a real candidate, but rather a parody that is usually broadcast on TV, since a person dressed as the Joker also appeared with his own segment.

Here you can see the video:

The ghost of the call (the ring) ran for governor of Tokyo

Japanese television is obliged to give space to all the candidates and well

The totally professional interpreter for not laughing kjj pic.twitter.com/SxZRbNduaU — ElBuni (@therealbuni) June 30, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the film:

“El Aro” is the Spanish version of “The Ring”, a horror film directed by Gore Verbinski and released in 2002. It is an adaptation of the 1998 Japanese film “Ringu”, directed by Hideo Nakata, who in turn It is based on the novel of the same name written by Kôji Suzuki. The plot of “The Ring” centers on a cursed videotape that causes the death of its viewer seven days after viewing it. Journalist Rachel Keller, played by Naomi Watts, investigates the mysterious death of her niece and discovers the existence of the tape. After viewing it, she must unravel the mystery to save her life and that of her son. The film was a huge box office success and is known for its eerie atmosphere, its iconic scene of the girl coming out of the well and the television, and for popularizing Japanese horror cinema in the Western market.

For now the governorship of Tokyo It is not decided, but parody videos are the order of the day.

Author’s note: It’s a bit strange to watch these conferences, even for the actors, because you could tell they were almost laughing. We’ll see who the current winner is.