Don’t look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack.” Was signed, John C. Bogle, founder of index investing and fervent promoter of an investment strategy that is as passive as possible. Why? Because beating the market on your own is difficult and time-consuming, he argued. Moreover, with passive investing via index funds and ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds, in short trackers) not to hire an expensive investment advisor. You invest through a bank or broker in a pre-compiled basket of shares, bonds or commodities.

The ghost of stock market legend Bogle, who passed away in 2019, still haunts the investment world. The amount invested in ETFs last year increased by $867 billion on balance last year. That is the second highest amount ever, after the peak of $ 1.29 trillion in 2021, according to figures from asset manager BlackRock. And so what was generally a bad year for financial markets actually turned into a great year for ETFs.

Although that certainly did not apply to all trackers. For example, ETFs with government bonds as the underlying asset performed remarkably well with net inflows of $181 billion, more than the previous three years combined. ETFs focused on emerging market equities (+$110 billion), healthcare (+$20 billion) and utilities (+$6 billion) also broke records. In contrast, with net inflows of $598 billion last year, equity ETFs invested significantly less than the $1 trillion in 2021. Baskets of European equities saw net withdrawals of $16.8 billion. A lot of money also flowed from specific types of ETFs, such as those focused on the financial sector (-$16 billion) and inflation-linked bonds (-$14.6 billion).

Trackers are offered in many shapes and forms today. “You can see that there has been an enormous proliferation of ETFs,” says stock market analyst Nico Inberg of DeAandeelhouder.nl. “It started with following broad indices, such as the American S&P 500 and the AEX in the Netherlands. Now there are ETFs on absolutely everything: electric cars, batteries and even marijuana. The latter, by the way, has completely collapsed.”

According to Inberg, an ETF is generally a nice solution for many investors, but there has been “a lot of chaff among the wheat” in the market in recent years. He warns against ‘leveraged’ ETFs, which can lead to much greater losses than regular investments due to much more risk and higher costs.

Inberg: “They abuse the good name that ETFs have a bit. Although people sometimes forget that you always run a certain risk on the stock market. A traditional ETF follows the market. And if it drops, so does an ETF.”

To prevent such risks, an old stock market adage applies: spread.

“My advice to retail investors: also try to diversify over ETFs,” says Martijn Rozemuller of ETF provider Van Eck. “Use an 80/20 strategy where you invest the most money in ETFs that track the broad indices. In addition, you can make it a bit more exciting for yourself if you believe in certain trends, such as semiconductors or hydrogen, for example.”

Rozemuller says it’s precisely these themed ETFs that spark investor interest. As an example, he gives an ETF that tracks a basket of stocks that include video gaming and e-sports companies. “Young people understand that world and that makes them enthusiastic to invest in it. But you insist that they also always have to choose a few boring ETFs.”

