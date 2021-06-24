One of the most successful and acclaimed games of recent times in the Playstation 4 it is without a doubt Ghost of tsushima, a development by Sucker Punch.

The game was inspired by the history of ancient Japan to offer an outstanding experience for players. Not for nothing has an average in Metacritic 83/100, which is great. In fact, sales still smiled on him. So it’s no wonder a sequel is on the way.

Ikishima would be the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

It should be noted that this is not information from Sony nor of Sucker Punch. Actually, it’s from an informant, Shpeshal_Nick. According to him, this game would be called Ghost of ikishima, and it seems that more than a second part is an expansion.

However, it can be played separately in the same way it is played. Spider-Man: Miles Morales with respect to Marvel’s Spider-Man. In view of the above, it is to be imagined that there will be another protagonist.

Here it should be noted that Shpeshal_Nick is best known for releasing information related to Xbox. Is it possible to believe respect for the sequel / expansion of Ghost of tsushima?

Another informant, KatharsisT, claimed to be true. Ghost of ikishima it would be a single player game. As for the console to which it would arrive, the matter is not clear. But there is the possibility that it is an intergenerational game, something that is becoming common.

The game could also be an expansion

So if you have a PS4 at hand, better not get rid of this one yet, and at the end of the day, you can enjoy this new title in the brand new PS5. Now when will it be available?

According to one of the informants, it will be in this same year. So its disclosure should be as soon as possible. It doesn’t look like it’s a summer release – it would have been announced earlier. Maybe it’s something for fall.

Although this season is very competitive, and perhaps the sequel or expansion of Ghost of tsushima it would stand out more at the end of this year, or even at the beginning of the next. Better watch out, but with due skepticism.

We have to wait for the next edition of State of Play to learn more about Ghost of ikishima, if it really is real. Many are sure to welcome this game with open arms.

