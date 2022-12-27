Ghost of a Tale 2 has been announced from the developer of the series, SeithCGalbeit in an unconventional way, through a simple post on Twitter in which the author reveals that the game will be moved byUnreal Engine 5.

We knew that SeithCG had a new game in development on Unreal Engine 5, and apparently it is the second chapter of his medieval adventure based on anthropomorphic rodents, which made its debut in 2018 on PC and then also landed on PlayStation and Xbox.

“Have you seen this mouse?” reads the developer’s post, who limited himself to these words followed by the hashtags #GhostOfATale2 and #UnrealEngine5, without therefore providing further details or any launch windows or supported platforms.

In responding to his followers, however, Seith said something: has left Unitythe engine used for the original Ghost of a Tale, for about eight months and had to relearn and redo practically everything, but he said he was very happy with the result, beyond some lack in terms of documentation and community.

At this point we are awaiting an announcement proper, which may perhaps give us an idea of ​​when Ghost of a Tale 2 will be ready to make its debut.