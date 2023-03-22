A lake that dried up nearly 80 years ago is about to reappear in California, where the torrential rains of this humid boreal winter have overflowed the regional reservoirs.

This Tuesday, March 21, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, it dawned raining in several regions of California, especially in the center and south, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to eight centimeters (80 mm) of water in the area. coastal, and up to 120 centimeters of snow in places with elevation higher than 1,800 meters.

“This is another significant weather event that, with everything that has come before, will cause huge problems,” meteorologist Daniel Swain said on Twitter.

In California’s central valley, authorities issued evacuation orders for the inhabitants of various communities in Tulare County, where the lake of the same name was located decades ago.

The string of storms in this southwestern US state since December could bring this body of water back to life.

“Increasing prospects of rising water in what is shaping up to be a record high season for the Kings River have prompted the US Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District to announce plans to begin a rare flooding of the former Tulare Lake bed,” a statement from the King River Office of Conservation said.

The procedure could extend until the boreal summer, maintained the office.

Tulare once became the largest body of fresh water in the western United States, fed by snow from the Sierra Nevada mountain range. But with the development of agriculture in the region, water was diverted into irrigation canals reducing the lake, which dried up after World War II, and gave way to farmland.

On several occasions since then it has flooded, most recently in 1983 when a record snowfall fell on the mountains.

endless winter

“The winter that never wants to end,” in the words of the Reno weather service, made this year the second snowiest season in 77 years in the mountainous region between California and Nevada.

The laboratory of the central area of ​​the Sierra Nevada reported that 17.2 meters of snow have accumulated to date, and with flakes in sight, it is still possible to break the record for the historical series (20.6 meters). The western region of the United States has been punished in recent months with the passage of several atmospheric rivers.

These moisture-laden weather systems from the Pacific have dumped layers upon layers of snow and drenched even low-elevation areas with torrential rain.

Forecasts call for strong winds of up to 128 kilometers per hour in mountainous regions, and up to 96 kilometers per hour on the coast and in the valleys, which could topple trees and destroy power transmission lines in the coming hours.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for locations as far south as San Francisco, and urged the population to take extra precautions when moving around due to the precarious state of some roads.

“Water levels are extremely high in rivers, tributaries and waterfalls. Heavy rainfall in regions below 1,200 meters may cause new flooding or worsen existing ones between today (Tuesday) and Wednesday night,” the weather service warned. in Hanford, in the central valley.

