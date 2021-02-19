Ghost kitchens. This is what some restaurant owners are clinging to to survive or even to reopen. Dark kitchens, or dark kitchens, as they are known in the Anglo-Saxon world, are establishments used only for cooking orders at home. There are no tables, no chairs, no customers. These places are growing like mushrooms in the big cities, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​due to the unprecedented boom that the delivery in the last year. Home shipments grew 60% in 2020, according to data from Kantar.

This offers a business opportunity for restaurant owners who have been affected by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. How can you clean up your accounts? Renting your stoves. Becoming landlords of the delivery. “We have about 300 requests for spaces and we need restaurants, cafes or catering companies that have spaces to offer virtual brands,” says Christian Lucco, founder of Cocinas Fantasma España.

This company connects restaurant owners who have space in their kitchens, because they are large or because they are not used all day, with virtual brands – they only exist in one app, for home delivery only — they need those stoves. Argentine businessman Christian Lucco has suffered the ravages of the coronavirus in the hospitality sector. “I opened a cafeteria-restaurant in the Chamberí neighborhood (Madrid) three weeks before the pandemic, we survived with the room at 50% and with the orders of two virtual brands, but I have decided to close the premises to focus on ghost kitchens”, aim.

The request for stoves to rent is on the rise. “More and more franchises will favor a virtual restaurant instead of a physical restaurant, because the investment is between 75% and 80% lower than that required by a traditional restaurant and rapid expansion,” believes Lucco.

The pioneers in opening these stores with five, eight or ten kitchens were the large food delivery platforms, such as Glovo, Uber Eats or Deliveroo. The great chefs are already enabling their own virtual kitchens, such as David Muñoz and Dani García. And there are several investors and start-ups that have landed on the market. This is the case of the Spanish company Cuyna, which has rented two industrial buildings in Madrid that it will reform – one is already underway – to create 18 and 11 kitchens of 7 to 14 square meters. “Its main demand is small and medium restaurants that are looking to expand to other cities, it is like a coworking of kitchens ”, says Jaime Martínez de Velasco, partner of Cuyna. They will have to pay from 1,600 euros for the smallest kitchen, which is delivered turnkey. This year they plan to open in Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Valencia. “The delivery in 2020 it has exceeded all expectations, it has grown by five years ”, he adds.

In this prosperous context, the owner of a traditional restaurant with financial straits has several options. One is to continue serving the public (the dining room) and, at the same time, share its stoves with virtual brands that want to operate in that location in exchange for a monthly rent. “You will have to decide whether to limit it to time slots where the little service you have in the establishment does not interrupt,” says David Basilio, Operations Director of the hospitality consultancy Linkers.

The rent “ranges between 1,000 and 2,500 euros per month, depending on the area and benefits,” Christian Lucco calculates. However, not all premises fit, as issues such as location, licenses or possible neighborhood conflicts must be taken into account. They must be in densely populated areas. In the case of Madrid, for example, where dark kitchens they live a boom, “The most sought after are within the M-30, but there are very interesting areas to the north and south of Madrid,” says Lucco.

The other option is for the restaurant owner to decide to close his business and convert it into a place with several ghost kitchens. In this case, you will most likely need to alter the distribution and add equipment, so you must bear in mind that “the hospitality license will no longer work to operate, but you will have to request a change of use,” David Basilio warns. “It would no longer be a hospitality business, but a transformation industry.” Otherwise, “we may find that the industrial kitchen is closed to us because we are carrying out an activity for which we do not have the proper license,” he insists.

There is another way out and that is for the hotelier to complement his restaurant business with the creation of his own brand of food at home. “This is what many small and medium-sized restaurants are doing with capacity and schedule limitations, because they see an opportunity to survive or improve their numbers by creating a virtual brand, but without losing the license as a restaurant business,” says the Director of Operations Linkers, a consultancy that adapts formats and business models to the digital environment.

However, the proliferation of ghost kitchens in urban areas is generating conflicts with neighbors, especially due to noise. Do not forget that some are industrial kitchens with powerful air extractors.

Those who know the most about this are the residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Prosperidad. Within a block bounded by the streets of Zabaleta, Quintiliano, Cartagena and Canillas, 38 are built dark kitchens which are rented at prices ranging from 2,500 to 3,500 euros per month. These are two connected premises totaling 1,500 square meters, previously occupied by a supermarket. Neighbors are up in arms over the Cooklane project, a company linked to the founder of Uber. “The 25 square meter chimney is attached to one of the facades and there are not two meters between the transformer and the first bedroom; it is reckless recklessness, ”says Miguel Rodríguez, president of the Prosperity Neighborhood Association. The project is under construction and the objective of the residents is to stop the granting of the operating license. Meanwhile, a neighbor is already considering selling his apartment. “We have seen an appraiser come here; whoever is smart will sell his house ”, ditch Rodríguez.