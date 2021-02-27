Production I. G is a well-known studio when it comes to the world of anime. He is responsible for the series of Ghost in the shell, and has worked on various installments of it over time.

It usually focuses on adapting manga or other stories from Japan. But this week it came to light that he will make a new adaptation, and this time, based on a well-known franchise in the West. It is nothing less than Terminator.

The studio in charge of Ghost in the Shell is in charge

It will be a new exclusive from Netflix, which participates in its production alongside Skydance. The one who participates Production IG It is something that could be expected.

Not for nothing did this studio reach an agreement with this video on demand service to work on original and exclusive productions for it. His most recent works as a result of this collaboration are the new anime of Ultraman, as well as Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045, which came out in 2020.

In charge of this series of Terminator is the writer Mattson tomli. The latter is the same behind the movie The batman with Robert Pattinson.

He serves not only as a creative producer, but also an executive. Tomli He already made some statements about it, and began by saying ‘anyone who knows my way of writing knows that I believe in taking big changes and going for the heart’. So you will take some risks.

It’s yet another Netflix exclusive, but it doesn’t have a date yet

Or that is what can be understood. His subsequent statements reaffirmed the above.

He is a writer commented ‘I am honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, alters expectations and has real guts’.

What is evident is that it will take time before we see something concrete. All because this new project is just being announced.

According to the CEO and president of Production IG, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, the idea of ​​returning the work of James cameron an anime always thought it.

‘I asked my old friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought of the idea of ​​turning the Terminator into an animated series’, he pointed.

Oshii is the director of the animated film of Ghost in the shell. His answer was ‘Ishikawa, have you lost your mind?’. That convinced him to move on. We’ll see what turns out.

Source.



