The channel YouTube Netflix Anime gives us a brand new trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2, which doesn’t just offer us a taste of the insert song Don’t Break Me Down Of Scott Matthewbut also reveals that this will make its big debut on Netflix around the world since May 23.

Kenji Kamiyama And Shinji Aramaki I’m in charge of the series for Production IG And Digital Arts onlywith the Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland) to character design, Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) And Kazuma Jinnouchi (Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) to the composition of the music.

Below we offer you the brand new trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2.

Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 are back in action in 2045, in a world choked by an endless cyberwar and a new kind of threat: posthumans.

