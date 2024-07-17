Those who call themselves anime lovers must watch certain movies to be complete in terms of Japanese culture, one of those films is Ghost in The Shella classic animation that can easily be put on par with the films Studio Ghibli or your own Akira. And in fact, it had a prequel called The Risingwhich will finally be landing on popular streaming platforms.

Here is the description of this movie:

Ghost in the Shell: The Rising, also known as Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, is a 2015 animated film. Directed by Kazuchika Kise and produced by Production IG, the film is a prequel created by Masamune Shirow. It serves as a conclusion to the plot established in the OVA series “Ghost in the Shell: Arise.” The plot centers on Public Security Section 9, led by Major Motoko Kusanagi, who investigate the assassination of the Japanese Prime Minister, a crime described as one of the most significant events since the last great war. The film delves into the complex conspiracies behind this notorious murder.

Users can now check out the movie on streaming apps like Prime Videoeven their OVAs are also available, so you can follow the entire story. Added to that is that in Amazon There are also some famous anime series like Dragon Ball And till One Piece.

Via: Prime Video

Author’s note: You’ll have to take a look at the movie, because its animation looks very striking. Of course, the OVAs are not to be missed either.