Ghost in the Shell: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno Ghost in the Shell, a 2017 film directed by Rupert Sanders, will be broadcast. Film adaptation of the 1989 manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, sees the presence in the cast of Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche and Michael Pitt. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

Major Mira Killian is a cyborg chief agent of Public Safety Branch Number 9, a cyber anti-terrorism organization run by the government, but in fact manipulated by the powerful Hanka Robotics. Victim of a terrible accident, following which only her brain had survived, she was saved from death and transformed into a perfect soldier thanks to an entirely cybernetic body: responsible for this operation is Dr. Ouelet, one of the leading scientists of Hanka Robotics.

Among the tasks assigned to the Public Safety Section number 9 is to find and terminate Kuze, the criminal mastermind behind a daring attack carried out against a senior executive and numerous scientists of the Hanka Corporation. Thanks to her extraordinary abilities, Mira is the only one able to find and face the new threat, that is an enemy capable of insinuating itself into the cybernetic mind until it assumes complete control. During the investigation, Mira learns a terrible truth about her past: she discovers that she was lied to and that her life was not saved, but was stolen from her to make research material by the Hanka Corporation. along with that of other young drifters. From that moment on, she will stop at nothing to unravel the mystery of her existence, recover her past, and take revenge on the head of the Hanka Corporation.

Ghost in the Shell: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Ghost in the Shell, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Scarlett JohanssonMajor Mira Killian

Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki

Pilou Asbæk: Batou

Michael PittHideo Kuze

Juliette Binoche: Dr. Ouelet

Chin Han: Togusa

Anamaria Marinca: Dr. Dahlin

Michael WincottDr. Osmund

Peter Ferdinando: Cutter

Chris Obi – Kiyoshi Ambassador

Danusia Samal: Ladriya

Lasarus Ratuere: Ishikawa

Rila Fukushima: Geisha

Joe NaufahuPeter Browning

Yutaka Izumihara: Saito

Tawanda Manyimo: Borma

Daniel HenshallSkinny Man

Kaori Momoi as Hairi

Pete Teo: Tony

Adwoa Aboah: Lia

Andrew Stehlin: No Pupils

Kai Fung Rieck: Diamond Face

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ghost in the Shell on live TV and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform or on NOW.