the transport app, Uberis expanding rapidly throughout the world, but did you know that there is a ghost girl that goes up to be transported without destination?, because it is what tells a driver by Uber via TikTok.

In Latin America there is transportation applicationsamong which are Uber, Didi and Beat, which have had to revolutionize to adapt to the comfort of customers, but what few of the passengers think is that inside the vehicles paranormal things happen.

The @marijoparanormal account shared a moment of scare that was experienced between the driver of the American company mobility promoter and the woman who downloaded the app to receive a targeted service.

Well, in the TikTok application, María José Arce narrated the chilling fact along with the description, “driver story”, a viral video that already has thousands of views.

During the clip, the woman says that she was driving an Uber, when she received a trip from a lady, she set out to pick her up, although at the beginning the journey was calm, she began to feel bad vibes.

So he began to go back to all sides to see if something was happening, looking in the rearview mirror he was shocked to realize that the the lady’s daughter kept seeing herWell, it doesn’t even blink.

What left her speechless is when the female he got out of the car without his daughterso the driver asked her if the little girl would not get off, to which she replied that He didn’t have a little girl with him..

Given this, the driver was surprised, because she was right, she did not remember that at any time an infanta had gotten into the vehicle.

The fact also amazed Internet users, because they believed that the ghost girl was only a myth that existed in schools, for which Internet users commented, “As soon as I take an Uber I will tell you when I get off, how cute your child is, accompanies him to work.”