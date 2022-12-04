Ghost – Ghost: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Ghost is aired, a 1990 film directed by Jerry Zucker and starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. The film won two Oscars: one for Best Original Screenplay, the other for Best Supporting Actress, which went to Whoopi Goldberg. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Sam Wheat, a bank clerk in New York, leads a happy existence together with his girlfriend Molly Jensen, a promising artist but with a fragile character, with whom he moves into a loft to start living together. One day Sam, inspecting some current accounts, notices the presence of large sums of money, probably dirty. He then decides to block the account using a password to investigate the matter later and only informs Carl Bruner, his colleague and best friend. After a night out at the theater together, Sam and Molly are followed by a thief. Sam comes to blows with the shady individual, trying to foil the robbery, but is killed by a gunshot that fires inadvertently during the scuffle with the bandit. As a desperate Molly calls for help, Sam finds himself at her side, in disbelief, in ghost form. God summons Sam’s soul to enter Heaven, but he, unable to abandon Molly, chooses to stay on earth to protect her and to shed light on her murder.

The former banker exploits his invisibility to shadow his killer, who soon also tries to infiltrate Molly’s apartment and whom Sam accidentally manages to put to flight. He discovers that his name is Willy Lopez and that he lives in a small degraded apartment in Brooklyn. Obviously Sam is unable to communicate with the living, but fortunately he meets on his way the con artist Oda Mae Brown, a psychic initially unaware of his own powers. Thanks to him, Oda Mae becomes aware of her ability and, urged by Sam, goes to meet Molly. Oda Mae reports that she is able to communicate with Sam’s ghost, but Molly is skeptical. Meanwhile, Molly seeks comfort in Carl, who doesn’t believe the psychic’s words at all, quite the contrary. When Molly mentions Willy Lopez, her friend gets nervous and considers Oda Mae’s accusation absurd and ridiculous or, worse, a way to frame the victim. However, seeing in Molly the desire to shed light on the murder of her beloved Sam, Carl tries to reassure her and promises to check the address of the killer that Oda Mae communicated to her. Sam decides to follow Carl, but discovers with bitter surprise that his friend not only knows Willy, but that he is also the instigator of the robbery.

Ghost – Ghost: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Ghost – Ghost, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Patrick SwayzeSam Wheat

Demi MooreMolly Jensen

Whoopi GoldbergOda Mae Brown

Tony GoldwynCarl Bruner

Rick Aviles – Willy Lopez

Bruce JarchowLyle Ferguson

Stephen Root: Police sergeant

Vincent Schiavelli: Ghost of the subway

Phil Leeds: Elderly ghost in the hospital

Vivian Bonnell: Ortisha

Angelina Estrada as Rosa Santiago

Armelia McQueen: Oda Mae’s 1st sister

Augie Blunt: Orlando

Martina Deignan: Roses

Gail Boggs: Oda Mae’s 2nd sister

Charlotte Zucker: Bank employee

Tom Finnegan as Parker, bank guard

Thom Curley: Worker in the loft

Laura Drake: Policewoman Wallace

Said Faraj: Taxi driver

Derek Thompson: Ortisha’s friend

Arsenio Hall as himself (on television)

Susan Breslau: Susan

Sondra Rubin: nun

Faye Brenner: nun

J. Christopher Sullivan: The Ghost of a Man

Alma Beltran: the ghost of a woman

Sharon Breslau: the cemetery ghost

Mike Jittlov: Evil Spirits

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ghost – Ghost live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 4 November 2022 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.