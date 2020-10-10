The corona pandemic continues to take its toll. For some time now, football games in front of a ghostly backdrop have become part of everyday life, even if sometimes they can be played in front of fans again. FC Bayern-Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now spoken out in favor of a uniform procedure for the decision for or against fans.
Background: The number of Covid19 infected people continues to rise in Munich. In order not to give the virus even more chances to spread, the city decided on Friday to completely forego fans in the stadiums of FC Bayern, 1860 and Türkgücü until the end of October. So far, decisions about opening the stadium to spectators have been made at short notice.
This pissed off the boss of Bayern. Rummenigge calls for a uniform procedure. “What we need is a nationwide uniform solution based on certain parameters that apply to everyone,” said the chairman of the board IMAGE. In the currently ongoing test phase, which is investigating the use of stadiums in professional football during the pandemic, FC Bayern could not participate due to the city’s decision. Reason: Both the test phase and the fan ban in Munich will both run until October 25th.
The fact that his club has to play without a fan backdrop due to the increased incidence values ”is just the way it is”. But it should be the different urban decisions that Rummenigge pissed off. Especially in the federal capital Berlin, the FC Union caused a scandal, which last played a test match in front of fans. The corona numbers have also increased enormously in Berlin in the past few days.
Rummenigge’s demand is likely to meet with open ears, both on a sporting level and in politics. Neither the cities, clubs or fans are interested in a nationwide increase in the number of infected people and the resulting tougher restrictions.
